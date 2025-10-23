British national dies in rough surf at Australian beach
- A 36-year-old British national and his 43-year-old friend died in rough surf at Frankston Beach in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday.
- Emergency services were called around 5pm local time after reports of two men in trouble in the water, with a police helicopter assisting in their retrieval.
- Police believe the British national, who had minimal surfing experience, was surfing when his board snapped due to heavy winds of up to 130kmph.
- His friend jumped into the water to assist him, but both men subsequently got into difficulty and could not be revived.
- Victorian Police Inspector Melissa Nixon warned against swimming or surfing in treacherous conditions, highlighting the risks to individuals and emergency services.