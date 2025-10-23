Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British national dies in rough surf at Australian beach

A 36-year-old British national has died in rough surf in Australia
A 36-year-old British national has died in rough surf in Australia (PA)
  • A 36-year-old British national and his 43-year-old friend died in rough surf at Frankston Beach in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday.
  • Emergency services were called around 5pm local time after reports of two men in trouble in the water, with a police helicopter assisting in their retrieval.
  • Police believe the British national, who had minimal surfing experience, was surfing when his board snapped due to heavy winds of up to 130kmph.
  • His friend jumped into the water to assist him, but both men subsequently got into difficulty and could not be revived.
  • Victorian Police Inspector Melissa Nixon warned against swimming or surfing in treacherous conditions, highlighting the risks to individuals and emergency services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in