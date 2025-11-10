British man, 68, shot dead as a gang of 6 stole his phone
- A 68-year-old British man was shot dead in Tema, Ghana, during a robbery attempt on Friday.
- The victim was sitting in a bar when a gang of six young men on motorbikes attempted to steal his phone.
- He was shot by one of the suspects after trying to retrieve his phone, and later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
- Ghanaian police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, recovering a 9mm bullet shell from the crime scene and interviewing witnesses.
- The UK Foreign Office is supporting the victim's family and is in contact with local authorities regarding the incident.