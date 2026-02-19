Best and worst UK broadband providers according to Ofcom complaints
- Ofcom's latest report, covering July to September last year, revealed that overall complaints against communication providers remained stable.
- EE, TalkTalk, and Vodafone were named Britain's most complained-about broadband providers, each registering 10 complaints per 100,000 customers.
- TalkTalk also received the most landline complaints, while Plusnet had the fewest broadband complaints and Utility Warehouse the fewest for landlines.
- O2, Sky Mobile, and Three were the mobile providers with the highest number of complaints, mainly concerning complaint handling for the first two and service issues for Three.
- The report aims to offer transparency to consumers, with an expert noting that customer patience for poor service is decreasing amid rising costs.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks