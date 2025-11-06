Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eerie voicemail leads cops to 4 bodies inside apartment

A family member called police after getting a voicemail from his father (file photo)
A family member called police after getting a voicemail from his father (file photo) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
  • Four adults were found dead inside a Bronx apartment in New York Wednesday, sparking a police investigation into a possible triple murder-suicide.
  • The victims, a 44-year-old man, his 75-year-old mother, his 26-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend, were all found with gunshot wounds.
  • Police found the bodies during a wellness check which came after the man's son, living in North Carolina, received a voicemail telling him to "check on your family."
  • The suspected shooter had reportedly left another “cryptic” message for a friend on another floor of the building.
  • The motive for the crime remains unknown as the police investigation continues.
