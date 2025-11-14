Bronze Age log boats to go on public display after 13-year conservation project
- Three Bronze Age log boats, preserved for over 3,000 years, are set to go on public display following a meticulous 13-year conservation project.
- These ancient vessels, crafted by hollowing out single tree trunks, were among nine discovered near Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, in 2011.
- The boats, dating from the Bronze and Iron Age, were carefully preserved in climate-controlled conditions using a specialised wax and water solution.
- Three specific vessels from Must Farm will now be exhibited at Flag Fen Archaeology Park near Peterborough.
- Experts indicate these boats were used for navigation, laying fish traps and transporting people, animals and materials across fenland rivers.