The chaotic conditions inside notorious detention centre housing vulnerable migrants

Handcuffs, hallucinations and riot squads: Inside the UK’s most notorious immigration detention centre
  • The Independent has obtained officer accounts revealing chaotic conditions and frequent use of restraint and force against vulnerable migrants at Brook House immigration detention centre near Gatwick.
  • The centre, previously investigated for G4S guard abuse in 2017, continues to see high levels of force, with 31 incidents recorded in July 2025 and the prison riot squad called out significantly more often than at other centres.
  • Incidents described include a naked, restrained man being carried into the centre, a mentally unwell resident causing damage, and another attempting self-harm, highlighting the severe challenges faced by detainees and staff.
  • Charities like Medical Justice and Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group warn of 'widespread failures,' including excessive force on torture survivors and inadequate support for those with mental health issues.
  • Despite Serco, the current operator, stating force is a last resort and the Home Office reviewing incidents, inspections have consistently raised concerns about poor healthcare, disproportionate handcuffing, and long detention periods for vulnerable individuals.
