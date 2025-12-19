Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brown University and MIT professor shooting suspect found dead after huge manhunt

Boston authorities confirm dead suspect in linked Brown University and MIT Killings
  • Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in a deadly shooting at Brown University, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, following a five-day manhunt.
  • Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national, was identified by Providence Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez as responsible for the shooting that killed two students and injured nine others at Brown University.
  • Massachusetts authorities subsequently linked Valente to the fatal shooting of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro, also a Portuguese national, which occurred earlier in the week.
  • Police tracked Valente using video footage of a rental car, a crucial tip-off, and the rental agreement – despite his attempts to evade capture by changing licence plates and using non-traceable methods.
  • The motive for both shootings remains unknown, as communities mourn the loss of Brown students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, and MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro.
In full

