Two students killed in horrific Brown University shooting are named
- Two students, Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook, were killed in a shooting at Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building on Saturday, with eight others injured.
- Umurzokov, an aspiring neurosurgeon, was described as "kind-hearted," and a GoFundMe campaign for his family has nearly reached its $200,000 goal.
- Cook, from Alabama, was remembered as a "bright light" by her family and church community, with a vigil held for both victims.
- A suspect was initially detained but later released by Brown University officials due to a lack of evidence, leading to the investigation restarting with no motive or charges confirmed.
- Donald Trump offered his condolences for the victims during a White House reception, expressing sorrow for the loss of life.