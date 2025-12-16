Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police release new footage of Brown University suspect amid ongoing manhunt

Brown University suspect seen in new police footage as manhunt continues
  • Police have released new footage of a suspect in the Brown University shooting, as a manhunt for the alleged gunman continues.
  • The incident, which occurred on Saturday, 13 December, at the university campus in Providence, Rhode Island, resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries.
  • Students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were identified as the two individuals killed in the attack.
  • The footage, shared by Providence Police Department, shows a person of interest dressed in all black, a beanie, and a face mask.
  • Authorities stated they plan to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting.
