Airport shutdown after ‘drone sighting’ near international hub
- Brussels Airport has been closed and all flights grounded following a reported drone sighting.
- Air traffic control confirmed that no flights are currently landing or taking off, with no estimate for how long the airport will remain closed.
- The closure has resulted in numerous delayed, cancelled, and diverted flights, as indicated on the airport's website and FlightRadar24.
- Brussels Airport is a major international travel hub, serving destinations including the UK, Dubai, and Turkey.
- This incident follows a similar closure at Lublin Airport in Poland in September, which was caused by multiple reported Russian drone incursions.