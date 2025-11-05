Travel warning for tourists after drones close major airport
- Brussels Airport was closed and all flights grounded after reported drone sightings on Tuesday, according to Belgian air traffic control.
- Liege Airport was also closed due to drones, and similar incidents have recently affected other European airports, including Copenhagen and Oslo.
- Defence Minister Theo Francken suggested the incident appeared to be carried out by professionals intent on destabilising the country.
- The Minister of the Interior, Bernard Quintin, called for a coordinated national response and asked the prime minister to convene the National Security Council.
- Brussels Airport has since reopened, but officials warn that travel disruption and delays are expected to continue into Wednesday.