Flights cancelled as major airport braces itself for disruption
- Brussels Airport has cancelled 110 of its 203 scheduled incoming flights on Wednesday due to a nationwide strike.
- An unspecified number of departing flights have also been scrapped, with British Airways cancelling all its London Heathrow-Brussels links for the day.
- The industrial action involves security and ground-handling staff protesting the Belgian government's austerity plans.
- The strike follows the government's recent agreement on a budget for next year, which includes tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at reducing the national deficit.
- Further strikes are anticipated, with rail workers planning action in the New Year over a higher retirement age.