Brussels Airport cancels over 100 flights sparking European travel chaos
- Brussels Airport has cancelled 110 of its 203 scheduled incoming flights on Wednesday due to a nationwide strike.
- An unspecified number of departing flights have also been scrapped, with British Airways cancelling all its London Heathrow-Brussels links for the day.
- The industrial action involves security and ground-handling staff protesting the Belgian government's austerity plans.
- This strike follows the government's recent agreement on a new budget, which includes tax hikes and spending cuts to reduce the national deficit.
- Belgium's budget deficit is currently above EU limits, and further strikes by rail workers are anticipated in the New Year over retirement age changes.