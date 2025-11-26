Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brussels Airport cancels over 100 flights sparking European travel chaos

Many flights have been cancelled (file image)
(REUTERS)
  • Brussels Airport has cancelled 110 of its 203 scheduled incoming flights on Wednesday due to a nationwide strike.
  • An unspecified number of departing flights have also been scrapped, with British Airways cancelling all its London Heathrow-Brussels links for the day.
  • The industrial action involves security and ground-handling staff protesting the Belgian government's austerity plans.
  • This strike follows the government's recent agreement on a new budget, which includes tax hikes and spending cuts to reduce the national deficit.
  • Belgium's budget deficit is currently above EU limits, and further strikes by rail workers are anticipated in the New Year over retirement age changes.
