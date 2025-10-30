Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Deaf man wrongfully told he had HIV after hospital fails to provide interpreter

  • A deaf man, Richard MacQueen from Dundee, was mistakenly led to believe he had HIV for two days due to the absence of a qualified British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter at a hospital.
  • While receiving test results for pneumonia, a nurse with limited BSL skills communicated “HIV” with a thumbs-up, which Mr MacQueen misinterpreted as a positive diagnosis.
  • He experienced significant distress, believing his “life was over,” until a qualified interpreter arrived to clarify that his test results were, in fact, negative.
  • Mr MacQueen shared his experience to underscore the critical need for accurate communication for deaf individuals in medical environments.
  • His story precedes the launch of SignPort, a new app developed in Scotland to enable deaf people to quickly book BSL interpreters, aiming to transform access and inclusivity.
