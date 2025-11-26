Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The tax rate changes on property, savings and dividend income in Reeves’ Budget

Reeves to ensure 'wealthiest contribute most' in tax reforms
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered her second Budget, laying out a series of tax rises as she aims to fill a black hole in the public finances.
  • Reeves revealed that tax rates on property, savings and dividend income will rise by two percentage points
  • She told the Commons: “Currently, a landlord with an income of £25,000 will pay nearly £1,200 less in tax than their tenant with the same salary because no National Insurance is charged on property, dividend or savings income.”
  • Reeves said the reason for the percentage rise is because “it’s not fair that the tax system treats different types of income so differently.”
  • After the reforms, 90 per cent of taxpayers will still pay no tax at all on their savings, Reeves said.

