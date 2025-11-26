Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How pension tax could change in Rachel Reeves’ Budget

Video Player Placeholder
Sir Lindsay Hoyle 'very disappointed' at Budget leaks: 'The audience is not the BBC or Sky News'
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces the challenge of finding at least £22bn for the upcoming Budget, driven by increased borrowing costs and subdued growth forecasts.
  • With major tax bases like income tax, VAT, and national insurance potentially off-limits, the government is exploring other revenue streams, including property, capital gains, and pension policies.
  • Despite previous reluctance from the pensions minister, speculation about changes to pension policy is rife, leading to a 36 per cent increase in pension withdrawals in 2024/25 as savers adjust their plans.
  • Two key proposals under consideration are introducing a flat rate of pension tax relief, potentially raising £15bn annually, and capping the tax-free pension lump sum closer to £100,000, which could yield £2bn.
  • While the Chancellor has hinted at tax rises for the wealthy, concerns have been raised that such pension reforms could negatively impact public sector workers and prove politically contentious.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in