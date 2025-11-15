Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chancellor ‘mulling new property levy’ instead of income tax hike

Related: Ex bank boss hits out at Rachel Reeves over economic growth
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to abandon plans to increase income tax in the upcoming Budget.
  • Instead, she is reportedly expected to introduce a new levy on high-value properties, primarily affecting homes in London and the South East.
  • The chancellor is also anticipated to extend the freeze on income tax thresholds for an additional two years until 2030, a move that could generate approximately £8 billion annually.
  • This shift in strategy, attributed to improved forecasting, aims to plug gaps in public finances and provide greater fiscal headroom.
  • The Institute for Fiscal Studies has expressed concerns that a reliance on smaller, varied taxes could be more detrimental to economic growth and signal reluctance to make politically difficult decisions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in