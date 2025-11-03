Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why more than 100 new measures could be announced in the Budget

Expert warns Rachel Reeves to raise major taxes and reform others as he warns of 'desperate' situation
  • The Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering over a hundred tax and spending measures for the upcoming Budget to address a potential £50bn black hole in public finances.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to downgrade the UK's productivity performance, which could widen the public finance gap by an additional £20bn.
  • Measures under consideration include increasing income tax, potentially targeting the top third of earners, while Treasury officials aim to protect the incomes of the lower two-thirds.
  • These potential tax increases could breach Labour's manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, VAT, or national insurance.
  • Both the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary have recently refused to reaffirm Labour's commitment to this manifesto pledge, citing changing economic forecasts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in