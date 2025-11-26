Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rachel Reeves to change pension salary sacrifice schemes — what you need to know

Budget is 'fair and credible' for working people, says Reeves
  • Rachel Reeves will announce that the Government will cap the amount of money people can contribute to private pensions via salary sacrifice before it incurs tax.
  • According to an early leak by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the new limit for tax-free contributions through a salary sacrifice scheme will be set at £2,000.
  • Any contributions exceeding this £2,000 cap will be subject to National Insurance contributions.
  • This policy change is scheduled to take effect from 2029 and the measure is estimated to raise £4.7 billion in 2029/30 and £2.6 billion in 2030/31.
  • The Budget comes as the OBR has accidentally published its economic and fiscal document before Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn statement.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in