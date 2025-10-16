Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chancellor confirms tax rises to fill £50m blackhole

Reeves blames Brexit for Britain's election woes
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed that tax rises for the wealthy will be part of her upcoming Budget.
  • She aims to address an estimated £50 billion financial shortfall, which she attributes partly to the lasting effects of Brexit and an overestimation of UK productivity.
  • Reeves stated that while the Budget will include spending cuts and tax increases, there will be no return to austerity measures.
  • Labour has committed to not increasing VAT, income tax, or national insurance payments.
  • Speaking in Washington, Ms Reeves defended previous tax hikes on the wealthy, asserting that predictions of people leaving the country due to these changes did not materialise.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in