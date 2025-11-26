Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two-child benefits limit to be scrapped

Rachel Reeves holds up red dispatch box ahead of her long-awaited Budget
  • The two-child benefits limit is set to be abolished from April 2026, a decision confirmed by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
  • This policy change is projected to cost £3 billion by 2029/30 and is expected to reduce child poverty by 450,000 by the same year.
  • The controversial limit, introduced by the Conservatives in 2015 and implemented in 2017, restricted child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children.
  • The government faced increasing pressure from anti-poverty campaigners and Labour MPs to scrap the policy.
  • Organisations such as Unicef UK and the Trussell Trust have welcomed the move, calling it a significant step to address record levels of child poverty in the UK.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in