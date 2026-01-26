Bodies washed up on beach believed to be men who went missing on Christmas Day
- Two bodies have been recovered in Devon following a search for two men who went missing during a Christmas Day swim.
- Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton Beach on 25 December after concerns were raised for people in stormy water.
- The body of a 64-year-old man was found near Exmouth Beach on Sunday, and his family, identified as Matthew Upham's, have been informed.
- A second body, believed to be that of the 47-year-old man, was discovered at Sandy Bay, Exmouth, on Tuesday.
- Antiques dealer Matthew Upham's family expressed heartbreak, and singer Kate Bush paid tribute to her "very dearest friend," highlighting his kindness and love for the sea.