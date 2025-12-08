Firefighter killed as multiple wildfires break out across Australia
- A volunteer firefighter died in New South Wales after a tree fell on him while battling bushfires, marking the start of a dangerous summer fire season.
- The 59-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the scene near Bulahdelah, approximately 200km north of Sydney.
- Over 50 bushfires were active across New South Wales on Monday, with nine out of control, and around 20 homes were destroyed over the weekend.
- In Tasmania, a separate 700-hectare blaze at Dolphin Sands destroyed 19 homes and damaged 40 others.
- Experts attribute the heightened bushfire risk to the climate crisis, which is increasing temperatures and drying out vegetation, with conditions expected to worsen later this week.