Firefighter killed as multiple wildfires break out across Australia

Video Player Placeholder
Firefighter killed as bushfires destroy homes in Australia
  • A volunteer firefighter died in New South Wales after a tree fell on him while battling bushfires, marking the start of a dangerous summer fire season.
  • The 59-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the scene near Bulahdelah, approximately 200km north of Sydney.
  • Over 50 bushfires were active across New South Wales on Monday, with nine out of control, and around 20 homes were destroyed over the weekend.
  • In Tasmania, a separate 700-hectare blaze at Dolphin Sands destroyed 19 homes and damaged 40 others.
  • Experts attribute the heightened bushfire risk to the climate crisis, which is increasing temperatures and drying out vegetation, with conditions expected to worsen later this week.
