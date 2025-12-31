Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulgaria to join eurozone on New Year’s Day

What will joining the Eurozone mean for the Bulgarian economy?
  • Bulgaria is set to become the 21st country to join the euro currency union on New Year's Day, furthering its integration into the European Union.
  • The move occurs amid political instability and public scepticism, with many Bulgarians fearing price rises and increased inflation following the changeover.
  • Opinion polls indicate significant opposition to joining the eurozone, with approximately half of Bulgarians against the single currency due to concerns about corruption and the standard of living.
  • Supporters believe euro adoption will attract investors and strengthen ties with Western Europe, while pro-Russian and nationalist groups exploit public fears and spread disinformation.
  • Analysts suggest that deeper European integration, including the euro, can help combat Russian influence and provide a mechanism to address corruption, though it will not resolve Bulgaria's political fragmentation alone.
