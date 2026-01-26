Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bull sharks likely behind spate of shark attacks in Australia

The Conversation Original report by Vic Camilieri-Asch, Bonnie Holmes
Surf webcam captures New South Wales beach shark attack
  • Four people were bitten by sharks in New South Wales over two days, with three incidents occurring in Sydney Harbour, leaving two individuals in critical condition.
  • Bull sharks are identified as the likely species responsible for the attacks, known for their unique ability to tolerate a wide range of water salinities.
  • Rising ocean temperatures, linked to climate change, are causing bull sharks to spend extended periods in warmer waters, including Sydney Harbour.
  • Recent heavy rainfall has led to nutrient-rich and murky waters in Sydney Harbour, attracting prey fish and subsequently larger predators, which can result in mistaken identity bites.
  • Authorities closed at least 20 beaches in Sydney's Northern Beaches for 48 hours, and experts recommend that residents adapt to the extended presence of bull sharks, advising against swimming after heavy rain.
