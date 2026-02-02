Bulletin AM briefing: Mandelson quits Labour over Epstein ties and ICE protest at Grammys
- Good morning – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Peter Mandelson quits Labour Party over Epstein ‘furore’
- Trump threatens legal action against ‘pathetic’ Trevor Noah
- Justin Bieber among celebrities to wear ‘ICE out’ pins at Grammys
- Luke Littler hailed ‘greatest ever’ after fourth major title win
- Urgent warning over GenAI causing a ‘creative jobs crisis’
