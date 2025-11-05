Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bulletin briefing: Plane crash death toll rises, prisoner named and Christmas light flag row

Ball of fire erupts after UPS plane explodes on takeoff
  • Prisoner mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth is named. Read more here.
  • Trump taking no blame as Republicans suffer heavy election losses. Read more here.
  • UPS plane crash death toll rises with 16 people still missing. Read the latest here.
  • Villagers told to remove St George’s flags if they want Christmas lights put up. Read more here.
  • Experts issue Asian hornet warning after sightings. Read more here.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in