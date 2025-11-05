Bulletin briefing: Plane crash death toll rises, prisoner named and Christmas light flag row
- Prisoner mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth is named. Read more here.
- Trump taking no blame as Republicans suffer heavy election losses. Read more here.
- UPS plane crash death toll rises with 16 people still missing. Read the latest here.
- Villagers told to remove St George’s flags if they want Christmas lights put up. Read more here.
- Experts issue Asian hornet warning after sightings. Read more here.