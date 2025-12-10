Bulletin AM briefing: Starmer calls for ECHR change, Trump hits out and Slot on Salah
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Sir Keir Starmer and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen have jointly called for changes to the European Convention on Human Rights.
- Trump claims the Democrats are the ‘enemy of the working class’ at a rally.
- Japan and South Korea scrambled warplanes in response to a joint Russia-China patrol.
- Scientists have warned that 2025 is set to be one of the hottest years on record.
- Liverpool boss Slot opens up on next steps for Mohamed Salah after his recent outburst.