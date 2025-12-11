Bulletin AM briefing: Trump exchanges ‘strong words’, UK criticised in new report and breast cancer breakthrough
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Trump says “strong words” were exchanged during call with European leaders.
- Venezuela accuses the US of “piracy” after an oil tanker was seized.
- New report has criticised the UK’s “racist two-tier system”.
- A new breast cancer blood test could “transform” treatment for patients.
- Australia’s media mocked the England cricket team for taking a mid-Ashes break.