Bulletin AM briefing: New misogyny lessons, Trump speech slammed and Ashes controversy
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Teachers will be trained to spot ”toxic ideas” and misogyny in boys.
- Critics have slammed Trump for repeating debunked claims at a national address.
- Ghislaine Maxwell has asked to be, freed claiming “new evidence has emerged”.
- Global temperatures are poised to stay alarmingly high through 2026.
- Ashes hit by controversy again as England head towards defeat.