Bulletin world briefing: Trump official sends warning to Europe and Putin invited to Gaza peace board
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Trump official sends warning to Europe not to retaliate over Greenland
- Warning over ‘severe wear’ on Spain train tracks involved in fatal crash
- Trump invites Putin to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, Kremlin says
- Russia claims to have taken control of two more settlements in Ukraine
- The tiny island nation set to play Scotland ahead of 2026 World Cup