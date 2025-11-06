Blow for Putin as Bulgaria aims to seize control of Russian oil refinery
- Bulgaria is drafting new legislation to seize control of the Burgas oil refinery, its only such facility, which is owned by Russia's sanctioned oil giant Lukoil.
- Lukoil is currently facing US sanctions due to Russia's war on Ukraine, impacting its foreign business operations.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered preparations for nuclear weapons testing after president Donald Trump announced the US would conduct its first tests in over three decades.
- Putin also mandated heightened defence of Russia's oil refineries from Ukrainian drone attacks, deploying millions of reservists for this purpose.
- On the battlefield, Russia claimed its troops were advancing in the key Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces are battling to avoid encirclement.