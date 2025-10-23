Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ig Nobel-winning ‘butt breathing’ treatment moves closer to reality

  • A method of delivering oxygen rectally, initially a recipient of the satirical Ig Nobel prize, is progressing through human clinical trials.
  • The technique, termed "enteral ventilation", involves an enema-like process to deliver super-oxygenated liquid to the large intestine for absorption into the bloodstream.
  • Japanese researchers have published the first human clinical trial data in the journal Med.
  • The study involved 27 healthy men who rectally held varying amounts of perfluorocarbon liquid for 60 minutes, demonstrating the procedure's safety and tolerability, though not its effectiveness.
  • If proven successful in future trials, this low-tech method could potentially help doctors rescue patients with blocked airways, inflammation, or severely impaired lung function.
