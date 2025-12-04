Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ breaks Cyber Monday record with flexible payments

The Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Advice division offers tips for shopping safer — and smarter — this holiday season.
  • Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) usage reached a record $1.03 billion on Cyber Monday, marking a 4.2% increase year-on-year, according to Adobe online shopping data.
  • This surge in BNPL transactions highlights consumers' preference for flexible payment options to manage holiday budgets.
  • The vast majority of BNPL transactions on Cyber Monday, 79.4%, were conducted using mobile devices.
  • Consumers predominantly use BNPL for purchasing electronics, apparel, toys, and furniture, as indicated by a survey.
  • Overall online spending during Cyber Week hit $44.2 billion, up 7.7% year-on-year, with Black Friday growth outpacing Cyber Monday for the second consecutive year.

