Labour loses stronghold seat in historic by-election

Plaid Cymru win Caerphilly Welsh Government by-election holding off Reform UK
  • Plaid Cymru secured a significant victory in the Caerphilly Senedd by-election, with Lindsay Whittle winning 47.38 per cent of the vote.
  • The result marks a humiliating defeat for Welsh Labour, whose candidate Richard Tunnicliffe came third with just 11 per cent in a seat traditionally considered a party stronghold.
  • Reform UK's Llŷr Powell achieved a strong second place with 35.9 per cent of the vote, significantly increasing their support from previous elections.
  • The by-election saw a record turnout for a Senedd by-election, exceeding 50 per cent, and is viewed as a bellwether for the next Welsh Parliament election in May.
  • The outcome further pressures Welsh Labour, which governs without a majority in the Senedd and faces a challenging budget vote in January.
