Egypt reveals impressive new tourist attraction

Visitors take photos with the two giant reassembled alabaster statues of Pharoah Amenhotep III, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt
Visitors take photos with the two giant reassembled alabaster statues of Pharoah Amenhotep III, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Egypt has officially unveiled the meticulously restored colossal statues of Amenhotep III in Luxor, aiming to bolster the nation's vital tourism sector.
  • These monumental alabaster figures, known as the Colossi of Memnon, depict the pharaoh who ruled ancient Egypt approximately 3,400 years ago.
  • The reassembly and revamp of the statues conclude an extensive renovation project that spanned around two decades, led by an Egyptian-German mission.
  • The colossi were originally toppled by a strong earthquake in about 1200 BC, which also destroyed Amenhotep III’s funerary temple.
  • This unveiling follows the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum, forming part of a broader government effort to revitalise the tourism industry, which is crucial to Egypt's economy.
