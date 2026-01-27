Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British far-right protesters detained by French police ‘in first case of its kind’

Two British nationals have been detained in France (file image)
Two British nationals have been detained in France (file image) (PA Wire)
  • Two British nationals, aged 35 and 50, were detained near Calais, France, on Sunday on suspicion of planning to join a banned far-right protest.
  • They were arrested after allegedly broadcasting live videos containing discriminatory comments, which authorities stated were part of a xenophobic and anti-immigrant ideology.
  • The men are suspected of intending to participate in 'Operation Overload', a 'stop the boats' protest that French authorities had prohibited due to risks of public disorder.
  • This incident is believed to be the first time British far-right activists have been arrested in France on suspicion of preparing acts of violence.
  • The individuals are expected to be ordered to leave French territory and face deportation, following previous instances of British far-right groups being barred from entering France.
