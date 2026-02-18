Nine avalanche victims still missing as ‘extreme’ weather slows search
- Nine skiers remain missing after an avalanche near Lake Tahoe, California, with extreme weather conditions impacting the search.
- Six others from the group were rescued Tuesday evening, with two of the skiers transported to hospital for treatment.
- The search team was dispatched to Frog Lake, northwest of Lake Tahoe, after a 911 call reported an avalanche that had buried individuals.
- Rescue personnel, including ski rescue experts, faced several hours of extreme weather to safely reach and transport the rescued skiers.
- The region is currently experiencing a powerful winter storm, bringing treacherous conditions, heavy snow, and high winds, leading to an avalanche warning for the Central Sierra Nevada.
