Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New card game ban goes into effect in weeks in US state

Growth of sports gambling
  • New regulations in California, effective April, will prohibit card rooms from offering blackjack, closing a long-standing loophole.
  • Historically, card rooms circumvented state laws, which reserve "banked" games like blackjack for Native American tribal casinos, by using "third-party player-dealers".
  • The updated rules will make it impossible for these contracted player-dealers to act as permanent dealers, requiring frequent rotation among all players at a table.
  • The California Gaming Association warns that these changes will severely impact the industry, potentially halving its 20,000-strong workforce and significantly reducing the $500 million in annual tax revenue for state and local governments.
  • While card room operators and local authorities express concern over economic devastation, representatives of tribal casinos, who have long sought these restrictions, have welcomed the new regulations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in