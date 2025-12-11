Trump adds ‘militarized zone’ at border amid immigration crackdown
- The Trump administration has established a new militarized zone along the southern border in California, transferring 760 acres of land to the Navy for three years.
- The Department of the Interior announced this move, stating it aims to strengthen national defence and protect public lands in an area identified as a hot spot for illegal border crossings.
- These militarised zones, also present in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, enable increased penalties for migrants, including trespassing charges carrying potential prison sentences.
- The president justified these measures by declaring a national emergency at the southern border, citing threats from cartels, gangs, and unvetted individuals.
- Despite the president's assertions of a closed border and reduced crossings, a recent AP-NORC poll shows a significant decline in public approval for his immigration policies.