Trump adds ‘militarized zone’ at border amid immigration crackdown

Trump claims he's not worried about Democrats winning more midterms for this reason
  • The Trump administration has established a new militarized zone along the southern border in California, transferring 760 acres of land to the Navy for three years.
  • The Department of the Interior announced this move, stating it aims to strengthen national defence and protect public lands in an area identified as a hot spot for illegal border crossings.
  • These militarised zones, also present in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, enable increased penalties for migrants, including trespassing charges carrying potential prison sentences.
  • The president justified these measures by declaring a national emergency at the southern border, citing threats from cartels, gangs, and unvetted individuals.
  • Despite the president's assertions of a closed border and reduced crossings, a recent AP-NORC poll shows a significant decline in public approval for his immigration policies.
