Heavy flash floods hit California as debris and mud cascade down roads
- Southern California was hit by severe flash flooding over Christmas, resulting in four deaths and hundreds of evacuations.
- An "atmospheric river storm" delivered 11 inches (27 cm) of rainfall to parts of Los Angeles County, causing widespread disruption.
- The intense rain triggered significant mudslides, leading to power outages and numerous road closures across the affected areas.
- Video footage depicted fast-moving floodwater damaging properties in a mountain resort, illustrating the storm's destructive force.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles and other southern Californian counties, with the California National Guard placed on standby.