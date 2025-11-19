Off-duty ‘immigration agent’ holds teen at gunpoint on street
- A man suspected of being an off-duty ICE agent, Gerardo Rodriguez, 46, was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a 17-year-old in Temecula, California.
- The incident occurred on 10 November at approximately 10pm, shortly after the teenager had dropped off a friend.
- Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident the following day and faces charges including assault by a public officer, child endangerment, and assault with a deadly weapon.
- The teenager's lawyer stated that Rodriguez was known by neighbours to work for either ICE or Border Patrol.
- An ICE spokesperson denied his employment, while Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the matter is under investigation.