Triathlete is feared to have been killed by shark off California coast
- Erica Fox, a 55-year-old triathlete, is presumed dead after disappearing during a group swim off the California coast on Sunday.
- Witnesses reported seeing a "large splash," and one claimed to have seen a shark breach the water with what appeared to be a person, raising fears of a shark attack.
- Fox, an exceptional swimmer and founder of the Kelp Krawlers club, went missing at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, while all other 15 group members returned safely.
- A search operation covering over 84 square nautical miles was conducted for 15 hours before being called off, though authorities have not officially confirmed a shark attack.
- Fox had previously discussed the dangers of shark attacks in an interview with The Independent in 2022, describing herself as a "diehard ocean swimmer.”