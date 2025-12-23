Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Triathlete is feared to have been killed by shark off California coast

Triathlete Erica Fox, 55, is presumed dead from a potential shark attack while swimming offshore Sunday near Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, California
  • Erica Fox, a 55-year-old triathlete, is presumed dead after disappearing during a group swim off the California coast on Sunday.
  • Witnesses reported seeing a "large splash," and one claimed to have seen a shark breach the water with what appeared to be a person, raising fears of a shark attack.
  • Fox, an exceptional swimmer and founder of the Kelp Krawlers club, went missing at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, while all other 15 group members returned safely.
  • A search operation covering over 84 square nautical miles was conducted for 15 hours before being called off, though authorities have not officially confirmed a shark attack.
  • Fox had previously discussed the dangers of shark attacks in an interview with The Independent in 2022, describing herself as a "diehard ocean swimmer.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in