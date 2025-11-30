Four dead and multiple injured in shooting at birthday party
- A mass shooting at a banquet hall in Stockton, California, resulted in the deaths of four people and left 14 others wounded.
- The incident occurred around 6pm Pacific Time, with Stockton's vice mayor stating it took place at a child's birthday party.
- The suspect in the shooting is currently at large, and authorities have not yet made any arrests.
- The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office indicated that early findings suggest the shooting may have been a targeted incident.
- The investigation is active and ongoing, with authorities appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward.