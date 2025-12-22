Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella dies tragically at 55 years old
- Vince Zampella, co-creator of the bestselling Call of Duty video game franchise, has died at the age of 55.
- He was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday afternoon on the Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California.
- Zampella's 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier, trapping him in the ensuing car fire, and an unnamed passenger also died.
- He co-founded pioneering games studios Infinity Ward, responsible for Call of Duty, and later Respawn Entertainment, known for titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
- Zampella's legacy includes the Call of Duty series, which has sold over 500 million copies.