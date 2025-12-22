Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella dies tragically at 55 years old

Vince Zampella, who has died aged 55, at the launch of 'Battlefield 6' in July 2025
  • Vince Zampella, co-creator of the bestselling Call of Duty video game franchise, has died at the age of 55.
  • He was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday afternoon on the Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California.
  • Zampella's 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier, trapping him in the ensuing car fire, and an unnamed passenger also died.
  • He co-founded pioneering games studios Infinity Ward, responsible for Call of Duty, and later Respawn Entertainment, known for titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
  • Zampella's legacy includes the Call of Duty series, which has sold over 500 million copies.
