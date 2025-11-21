Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bus crashes off bridge and into river leaving 16 dead and dozens injured in Cambodia

The Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia
The Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia (The Associated Press)
  • A passenger bus in Cambodia crashed off a bridge into a river on Thursday, killing at least 16 people and injuring two dozen others.
  • The incident occurred in the predawn hours in Kampong Thom province as the bus travelled from Siem Reap to the capital, Phnom Penh.
  • All passengers on board were Cambodian nationals, and approximately 40 people were believed to have been on the bus, with rescuers continuing to search for more victims.
  • A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have been drowsy after the nighttime departure from Siem Reap.
  • The crash highlights ongoing road safety issues in Cambodia, which recorded 1,509 traffic fatalities in 2024 and 1,062 in the first nine months of 2025.
