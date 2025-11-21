Bus crashes off bridge and into river leaving 16 dead and dozens injured in Cambodia
- A passenger bus in Cambodia crashed off a bridge into a river on Thursday, killing at least 16 people and injuring two dozen others.
- The incident occurred in the predawn hours in Kampong Thom province as the bus travelled from Siem Reap to the capital, Phnom Penh.
- All passengers on board were Cambodian nationals, and approximately 40 people were believed to have been on the bus, with rescuers continuing to search for more victims.
- A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have been drowsy after the nighttime departure from Siem Reap.
- The crash highlights ongoing road safety issues in Cambodia, which recorded 1,509 traffic fatalities in 2024 and 1,062 in the first nine months of 2025.