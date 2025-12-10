Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cambodia says Thailand is violating Trump-led ceasefire

Trump says he is 'going to make a phone call' to stop the war between Thailand and Cambodia
  • Hostilities have intensified between Cambodia and Thailand following the breakdown of a ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump, with both nations accusing each other of aggression.
  • A senior adviser to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet accused Thailand of breaching international trust and choosing 'the gun instead of dialogue and diplomacy' by launching air strikes.
  • The conflict, which began on 8 December, has resulted in the deaths of at least three Thai soldiers and seven Cambodian civilians, and displaced tens of thousands.
  • The dispute stems from a long-standing territorial disagreement dating back to a 1907 map and a 1962 International Court of Justice ruling favouring Cambodia.
  • Despite a peace deal brokered by Donald Trump in October, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ruled out dialogue, while Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen has vowed a 'fierce fight'.
