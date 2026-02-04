Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Students unearth ancient burial pit with decapitated remains

Students and the Cambridge Archaeological Unit working in the burial pit
Students and the Cambridge Archaeological Unit working in the burial pit (David Matzliach/Cambridge Archaeological Unit)
  • Cambridge University archaeology students on a training dig unearthed the remains of at least 10 people in a burial pit at Wandlebury Country Park near Cambridge.
  • The discovery, potentially dating from around the ninth century AD, includes four complete skeletons, some in positions suggesting they were tied, alongside dismembered remains and at least one decapitation.
  • Archaeologists believe the remains are of young men and may indicate a mass execution or bodies flung into the pit after a battle during a period of Viking and Saxon conflict.
  • One individual found was an unusually tall man, estimated at 6ft 5in, with a hole in his skull suggesting an ancient surgical procedure, possibly due to a growth condition.
  • Historic England is supporting further geophysical surveys of the site, and the discovery is set to feature in an episode of BBC Two's Digging For Britain.
