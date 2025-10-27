Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paul Biya, 92, confirmed as Cameroon’s president

Incumbent Paul Biya has been confirmed as the next president of Cameroon
Incumbent Paul Biya has been confirmed as the next president of Cameroon (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Cameroon's incumbent Paul Biya, the world's oldest president, has been confirmed as the winner of the latest election.
  • The Constitutional Council announced Biya secured 53.66 per cent of votes, with challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary receiving 35.19 per cent.
  • Ahead of the announcement, at least four protesters were shot dead in Douala during clashes with security forces.
  • Over 100 protesters were arrested across several cities as opposition supporters rallied to demand credible results.
  • The opposition accused Biya, who has led the nation since 1982, of manipulating the election and disqualifying his strongest rival.
