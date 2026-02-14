Opposing politicians join hands in moving moment at Canada mass shooting vigil
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre attended a vigil in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, for the victims of a mass shooting, where Carney named the deceased and acknowledged the shooter's family.
- The incident involved 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who killed her mother and stepbrother at home before proceeding to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where she killed five children and an educator, then took her own life.
- Authorities identified the school victims as Kylie Smith, Abel Mwansa, Zoey Benoit, Ticaria Lampert (all 12), 13-year-old Ezekiel Schofield, and 39-year-old assistant teacher Shannda Aviugana-Durand.
- Two individuals, Maya Gebala (12) and Paige Hoekstra (19), sustained bullet wounds and are currently hospitalised in Vancouver.
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated the shooter was 'hunting' and engaging anyone, with officers encountering gunfire upon entering the school, and four guns were seized from the home and school.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks